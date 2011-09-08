NEW YORK, Sept 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday in choppy trading, as the euro's tumble against the dollar and soft equities pressured oil, which had risen after a report showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the United States.

Brokers and analysts also reported resistance for U.S. crude just above $90 a barrel, prompting some profit taking.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 40 cents to $115.40 a barrel by 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), having traded from $114.74 to $116.60.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 20 cents to $89.14 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)