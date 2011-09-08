NEW YORK, Sept 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures
fell on Thursday in choppy trading, as the euro's tumble
against the dollar and soft equities pressured oil, which had
risen after a report showed crude stocks fell more than
expected last week in the United States.
Brokers and analysts also reported resistance for U.S.
crude just above $90 a barrel, prompting some profit taking.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 40 cents to $115.40 a
barrel by 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), having traded from $114.74
to $116.60.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell 20 cents to $89.14 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to
$90.23.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)