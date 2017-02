NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures bounced and turned higher in choppy trading Monday on a weaker dollar after it gave up early strength and as Wall Street pared its losses after a weak open.

Support held at the early intraday low of $85 per barrel for U.S. crude, also helping it bounce.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 30 cents to $87.54 by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), trading from $85 to $87.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)