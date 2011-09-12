NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 and Brent turned higher on Monday in choppy trading as the dollar seesawed and Wall Street equities cut early losses.

U.S. crude bounced off early support at the intraday low of $85.00 and Brent's move higher took it decisively back above its 60-day moving average of $112.71.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. October crude CLV1 rose $1.50 to $88.74 a barrel by 11:47 a.m. EDT (1547 GMT), trading from $85 to $88.95.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 75 cents to $113.52 a barrel, having traded from $110.42 to $113.76. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)