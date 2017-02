NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent crude futures turned lower on Monday as oil prices seesawed with the dollar and equities.

Brent prices fell to $110.42 in early trading and then reached $113.76, with the dollar's strength pressuring and its intraday slip providing lift. Investors remained concerned about the euro zone debt woes and faltering demand for oil as global economic growth sputters.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 32 cents to $112.45 a barrel by 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT). (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)