Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
NEW YORK, June 17 Oil production in North Dakota, home to large swaths of the Bakken shale oil play, hit the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) mark in April, data from the state's Department of Mineral Resources showed on Tuesday.
The state had expected to reach this milestone some time at the end of last year, but a fierce winter had slowed production, delaying growth.
Nevertheless, output from the oil play, which has pushed North Dakota to become the second largest oil-producing state in the country, has grown quickly. In April of last year, the state was producing 790,000 bpd and in January 2013, output was just 740,000 bpd.
The number of well completions in April amounted to 200 while there were 600 wells still awaiting to be hydraulically fractured and made ready to pump oil. The threshold at which the oil production level can be kept steady is 90 well completions.
An expanded gas processing plant at Tioga, in Williams County, has ramped up to full capacity, the department said in its monthly statement. The facility is crucial to cut high levels of gas flaring from oil fields due to a lack of infrastructure.
Hess Corp, which operates the facility, had said earlier the gas plant would have a capacity of processing 250 million cubic feet of gas per day and could rise to above 300 mmcf/d. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.