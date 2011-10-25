NEW YORK, Oct 25 Open interest shifted away from nearby months into front-month U.S. oil futures on Monday, as part of a swing in market perception that roiled spreads and caught some traders by surprise.

Open interest for the front-month December 2011 contract CLZ1 rose 6,628 positions to 358,527, according to data from the CME Group's ( CME.O ) New York Mercantile Exchange, released Tuesday. Open interest fell in the January, February and March 2012 contracts, by a combined total of 13,209 positions.

The move corresponded to a shift in the futures curve into backwardation, where front-month prices are higher than later months and a signal of lower supplies, for the first time since 2008 as U.S. futures jumped more than 4 percent.

Combined open interest for the NYMEX light sweet crude contract, also known by its benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), rose 2,347 to 1,384,341 positions.

"The shifts highlight a change in sentiment," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Falling oil inventories in the area of the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub, delivery point for WTI, have helped the move into backwardation and narrowed the recent record-high premium of Brent crude over U.S. crude.

Expectations that oil prices would rise as the economy recovered and began to use up excess supplies, as well as higher production from U.S. shale oil finds and Canadian oil sands, had kept prompt U.S. prices at a discount to nearby months since the price crash of late 2008. [ID:nN1E79K1F8] (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard; editing by Andrea Evans)