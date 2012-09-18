* Oil drops $4 a barrel in a quick burst of selling
* White House denies speculation about SPR release
* CFTC "looking into" oil market rout
By Joshua Schneyer and Alexandra Alper
New York/Washington, Sept 17 Four minutes of
hectic high volume trading sheared $4 off the price of oil late
Monday and left traders and U.S. regulators hunting for the
cause of one of the fastest and most furious energy market routs
in recent years.
In the absence of any major headline news that could have
explained the drop, which hit both international benchmark Brent
crude and U.S. oil futures, traders and analysts speculated it
may have been caused by an incorrectly entered trade -- a "fat
finger" error -- or a high frequency computer trading program
gone awry.
The White House doused market speculation that it was ready
to approve an oil release from the U.S. strategic petroleum
reserve (SPR) to bring down prices, although it said the option
remains "on the table."
The kind of speedy price decline that hit oil on Monday is
more typically associated with unexpected economic news, such as
a dismal U.S. unemployment figure or a surprise production boost
by OPEC countries. There were no such headlines on Monday.
Federal regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) is "looking into" the price drop, said commissioner Scott
O'Malia, and has contacted exchange operators the CME Group
and the IntercontinentalExchange Inc.
"Our people are aware of it," said O'Malia. "They are "going
to get to the bottom of it."
ICE's Front-month November Brent crude, which had
opened at $116.67 a barrel, at one point fell by as much as
$5.17 a barrel to $111.50. During the three-minute period
between 1:52 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. EDT alone (1752-1755 GMT), Brent
prices dropped by $3.60.
U.S. crude futures also fell sharply. In the minute
before that plunge, 151 lots of front-month October U.S. crude
exchanged hands on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Three
minutes later, volume spiked nearly a hundredfold, to above
13,000 lots in one minute.
European benchmark Brent began to recover after its sharp
drop, and later settled down $2.87 on the day at $113.79 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled at $96.62 a barrel, up from earlier
lows of $94.65.
SUDDEN DROP
"All of a sudden it just dropped, then it snapped right back
up. Then you had 50- to 75-cent moves, so you saw guys just stay
away from it. From there it was just a barrage of rumors," said
John Woods, president of JJ Woods & Associates, a brokerage on
the NYMEX floor.
"Everybody was asking the same thing: What the hell is going
on here?"
Some analysts say that rapid and sharp price moves over a
very short period of time and with no clear cause are becoming
more frequent.
On May 5, 2011, U.S. oil futures fell by as much as $13 a
barrel and settled down by around $10 a barrel. Many traders
then blamed waves of computer-driven selling by banks and hedge
funds.
The CME Group, which operated the New York Mercantile
Exchange, said it had not experienced any technical failures and
did not plan to cancel any oil market trades from Monday's drop.
It said NYMEX energy markets including crude, gasoline and
heating oil futures "saw a coordinated selloff of a prolonged
duration of 30 minutes" beginning around 1:50 p.m. in New York.
The Intercontinental Exchange, whose ICE platform is the
biggest venue for trading Brent Futures, declined comment.
Traders and energy analysts speculated about a "fat finger"
incident on Monday, but Reuters was not able to identify any
potential culprit.
Another conjecture was a selloff led by algorithms
programmed into super-computers at banks and hedge funds. That
could have been triggered by a breach in a technical price
threshold, and exacerbated by low trading volume. Many traders
were away on Monday to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
One veteran energy market risk manager said Monday's abrupt
crude price fall was "the fastest move I've ever seen."
"I think it was too fast to be anything but HFT
(high-frequency trading) or other algos (algorithmic traders),"
said John Gretzinger at INTL-FCStone in Kansas City.
HIGH FREQUENCY TRADING
Regulators have been closely examining high-frequency
trading -- which accounts for roughly half of both U.S. equity
volume and commodity futures trading -- after high-profile
glitches roiled markets in the past.
The May 2010 "flash crash" briefly wiped out $1 trillion in
paper value from the stock market. Regulators have said the
algorithms behind rapid-fire trading were a factor but did not
cause the crash.
More recently, in August, a software glitch at Knight
Capital Group flooded the New York Stock Exchange with
unintended orders for dozens of stocks, boosting some shares by
more than 100 percent and leaving the company with a crippling
$440 million loss. The firm was forced to seek a financing deal
to stay afloat.
Proponents say high-frequency trading, which often relies on
tiny price imbalances to make fractions of a cent on each trade,
contributes liquidity and helps markets. Critics say it puts
other investors at a disadvantage.
"When we see prices and volumes move this fast and this
dramatically, the job of CFTC surveillance staff becomes even
more important," Bart Chilton, another commissioner at the CFTC,
said in an email on Monday.
The CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission have
said they are committed to regulating the controversial trading
technique, but progress has been slow.
An industry panel convened by the SEC last February made 14
recommendations, including fees on high-frequency traders and
trading pauses during rapid price moves.
The SEC has worked with the exchanges to expand circuit
breakers for stocks and has adopted a "limit up-limit down" plan
designed to protect against market volatility by preventing
trades from occurring outside of a specific price band.
But the agency has not made more dramatic moves to rein in
high-frequency traders.
The CFTC's Technology Advisory Committee, an industry group
convened by the regulator, presented a working definition of
high-frequency trading in June.
"We want to understand the way these things trade. Defining
them and measuring their performance and behavior in our markets
is something that we need to understand better," O'Malia said.
It was not clear whether or how high-frequency trading
contributed to Monday's rout in oil prices, he added.