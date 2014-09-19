HOUSTON, Sept 19 A 13 percent slide in crude oil
prices since June has eroded some of the allure of drilling U.S.
shale resources and raised investor concerns, but companies are
pushing ahead as prices are still above the breakeven levels
that might prompt a slowdown.
U.S. light sweet crude traded in New York has dropped
to around $93 per barrel from $107 in late June as supplies
pumped from oily rocks in Texas and North Dakota grow and a
strong U.S. dollar makes imports more attractive.
On Thursday, shares of Bakken operator Continental Resources
Inc stumbled as much as 8 percent after the company
raised its capital budget for this year by $500 million to $4.55
billion and said some well completion techniques would be
costlier. The company also replaced a key
executive.
But oil's price drop has not been enough to faze many in the
industry, partly because companies have relentlessly worked to
cut the time and the cost of sinking wells into shale and other
rocks, helping salvage profits.
"Companies can now drill a well in seven or eight days when
it used to take 30," said Mike Breard, analyst at Hodges Capital
Management. "That can make your oil or gas a lot more
profitable."
Breakeven prices to drill and transport oil range from $50
to $75 per barrel in the Eagle Ford in south Texas, $60 to $80
per barrel in North Dakota's Bakken, and $65 to $80 per barrel
in the Wolfcamp Shale in Texas' Permian Basin, according to
consultants at Wood Mackenzie.
"Most areas of the main plays are pretty decently placed to
maintain their drilling programs," said Phani Gadde, principal
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Deutsche Bank analyst Mike Urban said in a note on Thursday
that despite the slip in prices oilfield services companies are
reporting higher activity levels and producers are pushing ahead
with spending.
Still, analysts at Bernstein Research, looking at earnings
from 52 exploration and production companies, found that capital
expenditures in the second quarter were $38 per barrel of oil
equivalent (boe), exceeding cash flow from operations by $8 boe,
a situation the firm sees as "unsustainable" given recent price
declines.
Some producers are partially protected. Data from 15 energy
companies analyzed by Oppenheimer & Co showed 38 percent of
crude production is hedged this year at $96.71 a barrel,
compared with 21 percent hedged at $91.54 next year.
Oil majors, which tend to have higher cost structures than
nimble shale companies, are used to riding out price dips and
investing in massive projects that take years to build.
"The breaking cost for most supplies is in many cases $100
and higher," Chevron Corp Chief Executive John Watson
said this week.
"Our investments are made over a period of decades, not so
much based on where prices could go in the next year."
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Terry Wade in Houston and Ernest
Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota; Editing by Peter Galloway)