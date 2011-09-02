NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent crude's premium to U.S. crude extended to a record $26.98 a barrel on Friday as the U.S. benchmark felt more pressure from a dismal August jobs report, and as Libya's shut off exports continued to help support Brent prices.

The Brent spread to U.S. light sweet crude CL-LCO1=R was at $26.62 at 1:47 p.m. EDT (1747 GMT) on Friday, having reached $26.98, eclipsing the previous record of $26.69 from Aug. 19. Friday's intraday low was $25.03 intraday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)