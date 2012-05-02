NEW YORK May 2 U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub hit a record high last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Cushing crude inventories rose by 1.21 million barrels to 42.96 million barrels, the data showed.

Refinery utilization in the East Coast region dropped by 2.7 percentage points to 80.3 percent in the week to April 27, according to EIA data. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)