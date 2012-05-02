GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub hit a record high last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Cushing crude inventories rose by 1.21 million barrels to 42.96 million barrels, the data showed.
Refinery utilization in the East Coast region dropped by 2.7 percentage points to 80.3 percent in the week to April 27, according to EIA data. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.