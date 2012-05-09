NEW YORK May 9 U.S. crude stocks excluding the
Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) rose to the highest level
since August 1990 last week, after logging the largest
seven-week build in 11 years, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
West Coast gasoline stocks fell by 2.13 million barrels
while East Coast distillate stocks were off by 1.95 million
barrels.
U.S. Midwest refinery utilization fell 4.4 percentage points
to 92.7 percent as turnarounds went into full force, the data
also showed.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)