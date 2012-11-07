NEW YORK Nov 7 Gasoline inventories in the U.S.
Gulf Coast region, which supplies the Northeast, rose sharply
last week after Hurricane Sandy shut a major pipeline that
connects the region's refiners with the East Coast market, data
from the U.S. Department of Energy showed on Wednesday.
Gulf Coast gasoline inventories shot up by 4.62 million
barrels to 75.1 million barrels, the highest level for the year,
according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the
department's data arm.
The storm also led to a drop in East Coast fuel stocks, with
gasoline inventories down 1.25 million barrels and distillate
stocks recording a 546,000-barrel draw, to their lowest level
since June 2008, the data showed.
Also of note, domestic oil production in the country rose to
6.68 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since
December 1994, according to the EIA.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Edward McAllister; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)