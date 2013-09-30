NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. Energy Information Administration has enough resources to operate through approximately October 11 in the event of a government shutdown, according to an EIA official.

EIA employees were notified of the operational timeline late on Monday, said Mike Conner, an EIA oil supply analyst.

Energy markets had been concerned about the release of weekly oil and natural gas inventory data, which are published on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson)