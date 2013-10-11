UPDATE 2-UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
* Government says prepared to act if markets fail consumers (Updates with government comment on rises)
NEW YORK Oct 11 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday said it will not publish its weekly inventory and other data after today due to funding issues related to the government shutdown.
EIA said it will cease operations and furlough staff at the end of the day.
The agency told energy companies to continue submitting their data to the EIA. The information will be processed after the furlough period is over, it said.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Government says prepared to act if markets fail consumers (Updates with government comment on rises)
HOUSTON, March 7 Motiva Enterprises Chief Executive Dan Romasko said on Tuesday that U.S. consumers would likely react negatively to higher fuel prices due to a proposed border tax on imports.
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.