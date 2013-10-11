(Adds details on restart)

Oct 11 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday said it will not publish its weekly inventory and other data after today due to funding issues related to the government shutdown.

EIA said it will cease operations and furlough staff at the end of the day.

The agency told energy companies to continue submitting their data to the EIA. The information will be processed after the furlough period is over, it said.

EIA said it will try to restore services "as quickly as possible" after it reopens. The schedule, however, will not be determined until the end of the furlough.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)