* Tight oil output to reach 1.23 million bpd in 2035
* Tight output will hit record in 2029, decline through 2035
* U.S. domestic output to reach 6.7 million bpd in 2020
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. government published
its first official forecast for booming "tight oil" production
on Mo nday, estimating that shale formations such as the Bakken
in North Dakota will more than double output in the next two
decades.
The projections, one small part of the Energy Information
Administration's updated long-term forecasts, shed light on the
agency's take on the role of the oil found in low-permeability
reservoirs such as shale and chalk formations, the largest new
source of U.S. supply since offshore Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. output from eight tight oil prospects covered by the
report will more than double to 1.23 million barrels per day by
2035 from 2011 levels, the EIA said, breaking out specific data
on tight oil production for the first time in its 2012 Annual
Energy Outlook.
In 2012, tight oil output will reach 720,000 bpd, or 12.5
percent of domestic production, it said.
The estimates -- based on a "reference" case, which assumes
current technological and demographic trends will continue --
show that total U.S. oil output will reach a peak of 6.7 million
bpd in 2020, the highest since 1994. A bo ut 18 percent of this
will come from tight oil.
The 2020 forecast for total domestic production is unchanged
from the draft report the administration released in January.
The EIA expects tight oil to account for 20.5 percent of the
5.99 million bpd of the total it expects will be produced in the
United States. The 2035 figure is lower than earlier estimates.
Tight oil output will reach as high as 1.33 million bpd in
2029 and then decline in the six years to 2035, according to the
projection.
The report considers output from the Bakken, Eagle Ford in
Texas, the tight oil plays in the Permian Basin of Texas and New
Mexico and the Monterey shale in California, among others.
SHALE REVOLUTION
A combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic
fracturing technologies have unlocked massive shale reserves in
the United States and upended oil markets by adding a surplus
that is now flooding the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Output from the Bakken and Three Forks shale in North
Dakota, the most prolific tight oil prospect in the U.S.,
reached 545,000 bpd in April, according to data from the North
Dakota Industrial Commision.
Eagle Ford output is on its way to match Bakken's, after
output reached 520,000 bpd in April, according to research firm
Bentek Energy.
Energy companies have also set their sights on burgeoning
oil plays like the Utica shale in Ohio, whose oil output is yet
unknown. The EIA's latest report does not include projected
Utica production.
The "Reference" estimate is the second-lowest among four
case scenarios the EIA considered in the report.
The largest estimate projects tight oil output will grow to
2.24 million bpd in 2020 and 2.8 million bpd in 2035, assuming
an average eight wells will be drilled per each square mile of
tight oil acreage.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)