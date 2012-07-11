NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. West Coast crude oil inventories fell 3.98 million barrels last week to 54.6 million barrels, logging their biggest weekly drop since December 2011, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The data also showed that U.S. refineries used the largest percentage of their capacity since July 2007 at 92.7 percent.

The operable crude oil distillation capacity has held at the lowest level since March 2006 for the last six weeks at 17.23 million barrels per day following the shutdown of East Coast refineries which decimated idle refining capacity in the country, according to EIA data. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)