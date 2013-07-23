NEW YORK, July 22 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Monday said that it was in the process of removing fluid from
the Pascagoula liquid handling facility and that upon completion
of the removal process, the force majeure event in effect would
be lifted and the Pascagoula gas processing plant able to resume
operations.
Destin said in a website posting it expects to resume
operations on or about July 28. The alternate offshore delivery
option to the Viosca Knoll facility is not available due to
operational concerns related to liquid handling capabilities on
the Destin offshore Gulf of Mexico mainline.
Destin on Sunday declared force majeure on an offshore Gulf
of Mexico portion of its natural gas pipeline system and said it
would not be able to provide service through the Pascagoula
plant.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by
BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's
Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.