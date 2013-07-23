NEW YORK, July 23 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Tuesday said it continued to remove liquids from the Pascagoula
liquid handling facility in Mississippi and estimates work will
be completed on or around midday July 24, versus a previous
estimate for completion of July 28.
Destin said in a website posting that the force majeure
event on its natural gas pipeline system will be lifted when the
work is completed and the Pascagoula plant will be able to
restart operations.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by
BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's
Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.