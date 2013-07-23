NEW YORK, July 23 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Tuesday said it continued to remove liquids from the Pascagoula liquid handling facility in Mississippi and estimates work will be completed on or around midday July 24, versus a previous estimate for completion of July 28.

Destin said in a website posting that the force majeure event on its natural gas pipeline system will be lifted when the work is completed and the Pascagoula plant will be able to restart operations.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.