BRIEF-Kura Oncology reports updated clinical activity data in ongoing phase 2 trial for tipifarnib
July 26 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said it continued to remove liquids from the Pascagoula liquid handling facility in Mississippi and estimates work will be completed late on Friday night or early Saturday morning, versus a previous estimate of Wednesday.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc's, Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.
* Bacardi Limited - Mahesh Madhavan will succeed Michael J. Dolan, who will retire as chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2018
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.