NEW YORK, July 21 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Sunday declared force majeure on an offshore Gulf of Mexico portion of its natural gas pipeline system and said it would not be able to provide service through the Pascagoula processing plant in Mississippi due to high level of liquid in the segment.

In a website posting the company said the event could last up to seven days.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.