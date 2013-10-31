NEW YORK Oct 31 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Thursday said it would perform maintenance on its Sand Hill
natural gas compressor station in Mississippi starting Nov. 1
and ending Nov. 12.
In a website posting Destin said it would not be able to
provide interruptible transportation service from all onshore
receipt points in Clarke County and Wayne County, Mississippi.
Interruptible customers typically pay less to ship gas with the
understanding that service may be cut during times of
maintenance or peak demand.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of
Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and then north to
interconnections with six major interstate gas lines. It is
majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with
Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent
stake.