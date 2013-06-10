June 10 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Monday said it expected to complete operational readiness testing early Tuesday and would resume services from all offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points to the Pascagoula gas processing plant in Mississippi later Tuesday.

Destin said in a website posting that transport services to an alternate delivery point would no longer be available after Tuesday. The Pascagoula plant had undergone a month-long maintenance outage that ended last week, a prior posting said.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake. It has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and extending north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas lines.