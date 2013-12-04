NEW YORK Dec 4 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Wednesday said due to maintenance work at an offshore Gulf of
Mexico natural gas receipt point, it would be unable to receive
gas from the Viosca Knoll Gathering System until further notice.
The Viosca Knoll Gathering System, owned by Enterprise
Products Partners LP, is located off the coast of
Louisiana. The system moves about 600 million cubic feet per day
of gathered production into several major interstate gas
pipelines, including the Destin system.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of
Mexico to the Pascagoula processing plant in Mississippi and
then north to interconnections with six major interstate lines.
It is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin
Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore
owning a 33 percent stake.