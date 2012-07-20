July 20 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Petrobras says Texas refinery at planned rates
-Lyondell reports flaring at Houston refinery-community line
-Valero: No production impact from McKee ESP snag
-Valero: Planned work under way at Corpus Christi refinery
-Phillips 66 says work at the Ponca City refinery complete
-Phillips 66: Maintenance work complete at Wilmington refinery
-Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery units back after fire
================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012
HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012
PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite
SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent
Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite
VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012
Corpus Christi, TX/FCC
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link
EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
PBF Delaware City,DE Refinery 182.2 Jul 11 Emissions
Compressor Jul 09 Trip
Jul 05 Failure
Paulsboro, NJ Refinery 195 Jul 06 Equipment upset
SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA Vacuum Tower 335 Jul 14 Restarted
Refinery Jul 02 Deal reached
*****************************************2012 Q2***********************************************
DELTA Trainer, PA Refinery 185 Jun 22 Deal closed
PBF Delaware City,DE Unit Jun 08 Repairs ongoing
SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA Refinery 335 Jun 30 Restarts units
Jun 27 Deal with union
================================================================================================
GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 17 Compressor trip
CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back
Refinery Jul 17 Minor impact
Flash fire
TX Jul 17 Leak, no impact
EXXON Beaumont, TX Hydrocracker 344.5 Jul 17 Ops resumed
Unit Jul 11 Shutdown
FLINT Corpus Christi, Refinery 290.08 Jul 10 Pump malfunction
HILLS TX
LYONDELL Houston, TX Refinery 280.4 Jul 19 Flaring
MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion
MOTIVA Port Arthur, TX Refinery 600 Jul 16 Restart delayed
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates
Refinery 100 Jul 17 Restarting
Jul 17 Power blip
PHILLIPS66 Sweeney, TX FCCU 247 Jul 16 Restarted
Jul 12 Coker flare
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX Refinery 225.5 Jul 11 Leak
VALERO Corpus Christi,TX LEU 142 Jul 19 Maintenance
CDU Jul 02 Maintenance
Houston, TX FCCU 88 Jul 11 Planned rates
Sunray, TX ESP 156 Jul 19 Upset
SRU Jul 17 No impact
Port Arthur, TX Hydrotreater 292 Jul 11 Shut
Compressor Jul 10 Shutdown
WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 2013 Turnaround
2014 Turnaround
================================================================================================
MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
CITGO Lemont, IL Compressor 167 Jul 09 No impact
Failure
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Jul 05 Maintenance
Q4 2012 Turnaround
EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 16 Upset
HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround
FRONTIER
HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 11 Delays work
MARATHON Catlettsburg, KY Refinery 212 Jul 09 Restarting
Shutdown
Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Jul 16 Restarting units
Q3 2012 Turnaround
Robinson, IL Refinery 206 Jul 03 Restart units
PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK Refinery 198.4 Jul 19 Work done
Refinery Jul 10 Planned work
TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion
===============================================================================================
ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround
FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion
Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion
================================================================================================
WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 16 Planned flaring
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 19 Work done
Refinery Jul 12 Planned flaring
Jul 08 Planned work
SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut
SRU Jul 17 Up