July 24 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Flint Hills Corpus Christi refinery reports benzene leak
-Valero reports Port Arthur SRU incinerator offline
-Flint Hills reports cumene unit snag at Corpus Christi
-BP Texas City refinery ultraformer to resume ops- filing
-PBF Energy to expand Delaware City rail capacity-source
-Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source
-Valero shuts all units at Meraux refinery after fire
-Exxon warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA refinery
================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012
HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012
PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite
SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent
Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite
VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012
Corpus Christi, TX/FCC
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link
EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
PBF Delaware City,DE Refinery 182.2 Jul 23 Rail capacity
Jul 11 Emissions
SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA FCCU 330 Jul 23 Down for work
Alky unit Jul 23 Planned work
Gasoline unit Jul 23 Restart
Vacuum Tower Jul 14 Restarted
================================================================================================
GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 17 Compressor trip
BP Texas City, TX Ultraformer 406 Jul 23 To resume ops
CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back
TX Refinery Jul 17 Minor impact
Flash fire
Jul 17 Leak, no impact
EXXON Beaumont, TX Hydrocracker 344.5 Jul 17 Ops resumed
FLINT Corpus Christi, Refinery 290 Jul 24 Benzene leak
HILLS TX Jul 23 Unit snag
LYONDELL Houston, TX Refinery 280.4 Jul 19 Flaring
MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion
MOTIVA Port Arthur, TX Refinery 600 Jul 16 Restart delayed
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates
Refinery 100 Jul 17 Restarting
Jul 17 Power blip
PHILLIPS66 Sweeney, TX FCCU 247 Jul 16 Restarted
VALERO Corpus Christi,TX SRU 142 Jul 24 Incinerator down
Refinery Jul 20 Planned rates
LEU Jul 19 Maintenance
Meraux, LA Refinery 125 Jul 23 All units shut
Jul 22 Fire
Sunray, TX ESP 156 Jul 19 Upset
SRU Jul 17 No impact
WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 2013 Turnaround
2014 Turnaround
================================================================================================
MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Q4 2012 Turnaround
EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 22 Equipment upset
Jul 16 Upset
HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround
FRONTIER
MARATHON Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Jul 16 Restarting units
Q3 2012 Turnaround
Robinson, IL Refinery 206 Jul 03 Restart units
PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK Refinery 198.4 Jul 19 Work done
Refinery Jul 10 Planned work
TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion
===============================================================================================
ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround
FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion
Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion
================================================================================================
WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 23 Planned flaring
Jul 16 Planned flaring
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 20 Planned flaring
Jul 19 Work done
SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut
SRU Jul 17 Upset
TESORO Wilmington, CA Refinery 103.8 Jul 18 Work done
FCCU 103.8 Jul 17 Restart
Kenai, AK Refinery 68 Jul 13 Maintenance done
================================================================================================
