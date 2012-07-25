July 25 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR -Sinclair restarts TGTU and TTO after trip at Wyoming refinery -Phillips Rodeo refinery reports flaring due to valve leak -Tesoro says maintenance under way at Golden Eagle refinery -BP: Husky Toledo refinery set for September turnaround -Valero restarts Port Arthur SRU incinerator after upset -Brief fire at Indiana refinery on Monday night - BP -Ohio refinery ops at normal rates after planned work: Husky -BP reduced crude run rates at Whiting refinery-trade

================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link ************************************************************************************************ FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012 HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012 PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent

Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012

Corpus Christi, TX/FCC ================================================================================================ REFINERY SHUTDOWNS ================================================================================================ Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link

EAST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ PBF Delaware City,DE Refinery 182.2 Jul 23 Rail capacity

Jul 11 Emissions

SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA FCCU 330 Jul 23 Down for work

Alky unit Jul 23 Planned work

Gasoline unit Jul 23 Restart

Vacuum Tower Jul 14 Restarted

================================================================================================

GULF COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************

ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 17 Compressor trip BP Texas City, TX Ultraformer 406 Jul 23 To resume ops CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back

TX Refinery Jul 17 Minor impact

Flash fire

Jul 17 Leak, no impact EXXON Beaumont, TX Hydrocracker 344.5 Jul 17 Ops resumed FLINT Corpus Christi, Refinery 290 Jul 24 Benzene leak HILLS TX Jul 23 Unit snag LYONDELL Houston, TX Refinery 280.4 Jul 19 Flaring MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion MOTIVA Port Arthur, TX Refinery 600 Jul 16 Restart delayed PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates

Refinery 100 Jul 17 Restarting

Jul 17 Power blip PHILLIPS66 Sweeney, TX FCCU 247 Jul 16 Restarted VALERO Corpus Christi,TX SRU 142 Jul 24 Incinerator down

Refinery Jul 20 Planned rates

LEU Jul 19 Maintenance

Meraux, LA Refinery 125 Jul 23 All units shut

Jul 22 Fire

Port Arthur, TX SRU 290 Jul 24 Restarted

Sunray, TX ESP 156 Jul 19 Upset

SRU Jul 17 No impact WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 2013 Turnaround

2014 Turnaround ================================================================================================

MIDCONTINENT *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Whiting, IN Refinery 337 Jul 24 Brief fire

Jul 24 Coker outage BP-HUSKY Toledo, OH Refinery 160 Sep 2012 Turnaround CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Q4 2012 Turnaround EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 22 Equipment upset

Jul 16 Upset HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 24 Normal ops

MARATHON Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Jul 16 Restarting units

Q3 2012 Turnaround

Robinson, IL Refinery 206 Jul 03 Restart units PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK Refinery 198.4 Jul 19 Work done

Refinery Jul 10 Planned work TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion ===============================================================================================

ROCKY MOUNTAINS *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround

FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion

Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion SINCLAIR Sinclair, WY Refinery 74 Jul 25 Restart units ================================================================================================

WEST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 23 Planned flaring

Jul 16 Planned flaring PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 20 Planned flaring

Jul 19 Work done

Rodeo, CA Refinery 120.2 Jul 24 Leak SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut

SRU Jul 17 Upset TESORO Martinez, CA Refinery 166 Jul 24 Maintenance

Wilmington, CA Refinery 103.8 Jul 18 Work done