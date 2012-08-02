UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
Aug 2 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Holly - fire at Tulsa refinery under control - report -Phillips 66 reports work underway at Sweeny, TX, refinery -Valero Corpus Christi refinery unit back after snag -Chevron Richmond, Calif., refinery compressor trips-filing -Exxon works on storage tank at Torrance refinery ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link ************************************************************************************************ FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012 HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012 PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent
Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012
Corpus Christi, TX/FCC ================================================================================================ REFINERY SHUTDOWNS ================================================================================================ Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link
EAST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ PBF Delaware City,DE Boiler 182.2 Jul 30 Restarted
Boiler Jul 27 Failure
Refinery Jul 23 Rail capacity SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA FCC 330 Jul 31 Restart
FCC Jul 27 Shutdown
FCCU Jul 23 Down for work
Alky unit Jul 23 Planned work
Gasoline unit Jul 23 Restart
================================================================================================
GULF COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 26 Compressor trip BP Texas City, TX FCCU 406 Jul 26 Snag
Ultraformer Jul 23 To resume ops CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back EXXON Baytown, TX HCU 560.6 Jul 30 Ops normal ID:nWNAB8907]
HCU Jul 30 Upset FLINT Corpus Christi, Alky unit 290 Jul 25 Unit stable HILLS TX Refinery Jul 24 Benzene leak
Jul 23 Unit snag MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion MOTIVA Norco, LA FCC 233.5 Jul 30 Upset PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates
PHILLIPS Belle Chase, LA Refinery 247 Aug 01 No sale
66 Sweeney, TX Refinery 247 Aug 02 Work underway VALERO Corpus Christi,TX HDS unit 142 Aug 01 Restarted
Refinery Jul 31 Q1 2013 work
SRU Jul 24 Incinerator down
Refinery Jul 20 Planned rates
Houston, TX FCC 88 Jul 31 Overhaul
Meraux, LA Refinery 125 Jul 31 End-Aug restart [ID:nWNAB9375 ]
Refinery 125 Jul 23 All units shut
Jul 22 Fire
Norco, LA HCU 205 Jul 31 Delayed
Port Arthur, TX HCU 290 Jul 31 Delayed
HCU Jul 31 Full rates 4Q
Refinery Jul 27 Work underway
SRU Jul 24 Restarted
Texas City, TX Refinery 225 Jul 31 Q1 2013 work WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 122 2013 Turnaround
2014 Turnaround ================================================================================================
MIDCONTINENT *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Whiting, IN FCC 337 Jul 31 Offline in 4Q
Coker Jul 27 Restart 2-4 wk
Refinery Jul 24 Brief fire
Jul 24 Coker outage BP-HUSKY Toledo, OH Refinery 160 Sep 2012 Turnaround CITGO Lemont, IL Refinery 167 Jul 30 Output impact
FCC Jul 30 Shut for repair
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Q4 2012 Turnaround EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 22 Equipment upset
HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 Aug 02 Fire controlled
2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 24 Normal ops
MARATHON Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Q3 2012 Turnaround PHILLIPS66 Woodriver, IL Refinery 362 Jul 30 Compressor trip TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion ===============================================================================================
ROCKY MOUNTAINS *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround
FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion
Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion SINCLAIR Sinclair, WY Refinery 74 Jul 25 Restart units ================================================================================================
WEST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Blaine, WA Refinery 225 Jul 30 Unit tripped CHEVRON El Segundo, CA Refinery 265 Jul 25 Flaring
Richmond, CA Refinery 245.27 Aug 01 Flaring EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Aug 01 Work on tank
