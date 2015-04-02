HOUSTON, April 2 U.S. exploration and production
companies will likely cut or eliminate dividends if low crude
oil prices persist through the second half of 2015, a Northern
Trust Co analyst told a meeting of the bank's clients
on Thursday.
Exploration and production companies typically plow most of
their cash into drilling new wells and do not pay fat dividends,
but those lower-yield payouts are at risk as companies look to
conserve cash, said Jackson Hockley, an analyst at Northern
Trust.
Oil prices have fallen by about half since June as global
supplies build in a time when demand is weakening. On Thursday,
crude futures traded in New York were around $49 per
barrel.
If crude oil lingers below $70 per barrel for the next 12 to
18 months, Hockley said he thinks dividends for a lot of
exploration and production companies will be "reduced or
eliminated altogether."
By contrast, payouts at large companies such as Chevron Corp
Exxon Mobil Corp are "incredibly safe" in lower
crude price environment owing to balance sheet strength and a
long history of paying dividends, said Hockley.
Dividends at large oilfield services companies like
Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co are also
likely to be "okay" if the downturn persists, said Hockley.
There has already been a rash of Canadian energy companies
that have cut or suspended dividends including Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp and Penn West Petroleum Ltd.
Offshore driller Transocean Ltd. cut its dividend 80
percent this year. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
eliminated a special dividend in February.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Grant
McCool)