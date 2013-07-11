July 11 Dominion Resources Inc unit Dominion Transmission on Monday will begin scheduled maintenance on a natural gas pipeline that will restrict some supplies at two receipt points in Pennsylvania, the company said in a website posting on Thursday.

The work, originally scheduled to begin on July 8, will as of July 15 limit gas supplies to a total of about 600,000 decatherms per day (about 600 million cubic feet per day) at the Transco and Texas Eastern Leidy receipt point in north-central Pennsylvania.

Receipts at Sabinsville, also in north-central Pennsylvania, will be limited to primary, or non-interruptible, service only.

The restrictions will continue until further notice, the web posting said.

Current receipts at Leidy are running at about 800,000 decatherms daily, with Sabinsville at about 500,000 dt/d.

The company in its posting did not specify the type of pipeline work planned.