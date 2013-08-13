NEW YORK Aug 13 Dominion Transmission Inc, a
unit of Dominion Resources Inc, on Tuesday said it would
take the Hastings natural gas extraction plant in West Virginia
out of service for planned maintenance from Sept. 30 through
Oct. 3.
In a website posting, the company said all gathering system
production and direct taps feeding into its system flowing to
Hastings would be shut-in for the work.
Gathering production feeding the Lightburn and Schultz
extraction plants, also in West Virginia, may not be shut-in if
such production can continue to flow without constraints, the
posting said.
Dominion Transmission said it would monitor field pressures
in order to preserve system integrity and may need to adjust
flows to each plant during the outage.
The Hastings extraction/fractionation plant is located near
Pine Grove, West Virginia. It produces and supplies natural gas
liquids including propane, normal butane, isobutane and natural
gasoline, according to the company's website.