* Local partnerships more attractive than take-overs
* Gas trading offers opportunities
By Michael Kahn
BERLIN, Nov 28 The European Energy Exchange
plans to push further into emerging Europe as the
German-based bourse looks to introduce new products and tap new
markets, the exchange's chief operating officer said.
The need to look for new growth avenues is due to a boom in
subsidised renewable power capacity that has created an
electricity generation glut which has led to an almost 40
percent fall in German wholesale power prices in the past three
years.
In September, the EEX began clearing trades of Czech,
Hungarian and Slovak futures through its European Commodity
Clearing (ECC) unit, which also does the same for Romanian
financial products. In October, EEX launched Italian and Swiss
Power Futures.
Chief Operating Officer Steffen Koehler said he could see
similar deals in other emerging European countries where until
now most trades have gone through brokerage firms in the
so-called over-the-counter (OTC) markets.
"We will definitely look at other countries," Koehler said.
"This is the beginning."
He declined to name potential new markets but said the model
would likely be similar to previous deals in which the EEX
worked in partnership with local players.
Variable renewable output from wind and solar, depending on
weather conditions, also make it hard for traders to predict
market movements. This has prompted traders to look for new ways
to make money beyond the traditional long-term power contracts.
"With renewables it is harder for traders to predict what
will happen," Koehler said on the sidelines of an energy
conference in Berlin. "Trading will never be the same and we are
seeing a good chance for other opportunities."
The EEX has seen record volumes of forward contracts traded
on its platform this year, increasing its share of the German
power market from 14 percent in mid-2012 to 25 percent as of
September.
Koehler has said this is likely a result of rising demand
for cleared products as well as political pressure to move more
trading away from over-the-counter brokerages towards more
transparent exchanges.
Germany is Europe's biggest wholesale power market, trading
around 300 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity derivatives a
month, and the share of renewable electricity generation has
risen from under 7 percent in 2000 to almost 20 percent in 2012.
While not ruling out the idea of acquisitions, Koehler said
utilising the customer relationships local exchanges already
have in place is a big advantage.
"Generally I'm not sure you need to buy somebody to partner
with them. It makes sense to have local representatives,"
Koehler said.
Another key area for growth is the gas business where
Koehler said a trend to link fewer contracts to oil prices was
spurring trading.
Several gas trading hubs such as Net Connect Germany (NCG)
have emerged next to established hubs like Britain's National
Balancing Point (NBP)and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF)
during the past five years, allowing trading houses to take
advantage of differing regional prices.
"Gas it the asset class of choice," he said. "It is growing,
growing, growing."
Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, also said this
week that gas trading had become more attractive than power in
Europe.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; editing
by Jane Merriman)