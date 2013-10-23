CAIRO Oct 23 Egypt is not interested in
importing gas via pipeline from Israel and instead is focusing
on a plan to import liquefied natural gas, a top Egyptian state
executive said on Wednesday.
Israel's energy and water minister said this week that it
could supply Egypt with gas through a pipeline that already
links them.
To receive LNG shipments, Egypt must rent a floating
terminal, which it aims to have in operation by April after
issuing a tender earlier this month.
"For importing the LNG we are working with companies, not
with countries," Taher Abdel Rahim, chairman of state-run
Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), told Reuters.
"Companies like BP, Shell, BG - those
are the companies working on importing LNG," he added.
Egypt's LNG plan is likely to be more expensive than piping
gas from Israel due to the cost of erecting the terminal and the
higher prices LNG fetches in the global spot market.
Spot LNG in the east Mediterranean region is currently
priced around $12.00 per million British thermal units, and
pipeline deliveries from Israel are likely to be cheaper.
The pipeline was originally built to carry Egyptian gas to
Israel and Jordan.
In April Egypt terminated a 20-year deal to supply gas to
Israel, citing a business dispute. The deal, signed when
President Hosni Mubarak was in charge, was unpopular with many
Egyptians.
The pipeline has been attacked more than a dozen times since
the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.
Since the deal was first signed, Egypt's gas output has
declined, while large reserves of gas have been discovered off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
In August, Avner Oil & Gas said the group of
energy companies that found the gas was studying options to
export it to Egypt as well as to Jordan, the Palestinian
Authority and Europe via a pipeline to Turkey.
Silvan Shalom, Israel's energy and water minister, said on
Tuesday that Egypt was "showing interest in buying gas from
Israel.
"If they will indeed want gas and (their interest) is real,
then I don't see any reason why not," he told Israel's Army
Radio.
EGAS's Abdel Rahim said, however, "There is no negotiation,
no communication, nothing at all between us and them."
He added, "What we are working on now is to get the FSRU",
which is a floating terminal used to import LNG.