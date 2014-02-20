By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. crude oil stocks rose
almost 1 million barrels to 362 million barrels and fell 1.73
million barrels at the Cushing storage hub, indicating ample
supply flowing to the Gulf Coast, Energy Information
Administration data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a nationwide build
of 2 million barrels, and U.S. benchmark oil futures rose
about 20 cents in the immediate minutes after the data was
issued. By 12:05 a.m. EST (1705 GMT), they were 0.11 percent
lower at $103.20 a barrel.
Crude stocks amounted to 35.87 million barrels at Cushing
and rose on the Gulf Coast by 2.5 million barrels to 176 million
barrels, a sign that, thanks to new pipelines, an increasing
amount of oil is being moved from storage to the huge refining
hub in states such as Texas and Louisiana.
TransCanada Corp's 700,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Gulf Coast pipeline, running from Cushing to Texas, is ramping
up after it began service in late January. The pipeline flowed
at initial rates of 300,000 bpd.
Market players have debated whether a glut of oil at
Cushing, where stocks hit record highs last year, would just be
moved to the Gulf Coast as pipelines become operational and in
the absence of any possibilities of exporting excess oil.
That would be bearish for U.S. benchmark oil prices in the
long term. However, Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Global
Hunter Securities in California, said the export of refined
products is supportive of prices.
"I'm not concerned about the build in PADD 3. The
theoretical model that U.S. crude oil prices will be determined
by a Gulf Coast oil bloat is not logical. ... If you look at
Gulf Coast inventories as a percentage of U.S. stocks, it's
going back to 51-52 percent of commercial crude," he said.
"The key number is the (refined product) export number. And
at 3.66 million barrels a day, that's nice. It has to continue
to go up and if it doesn't, we have reason to think there's too
much oil. But as of right now, that's not the case."
The rates at which refineries ran their operations slipped
0.3 percentage point nationwide to 86.8 percent of capacity, as
plants undergo maintenance work that traditionally occurs at
this time of the year.
On the Gulf Coast, the rate fell 0.6 percentage point to
87.4 percent while at 94.3 percent, refiners in the Midwest were
running at unseasonably high rates. On the East Coast, refiners
were running at 75.1 percent.
The EIA data showed stocks of distillates fell just 340,000
barrels, far less than the 2 million barrel draw expected by
analysts. Heating oil futures eased slightly after the
data and by 12:05 a.m. EST (1705 GMT) they were 0.34 percent
higher at $3.1576 a gallon.
Distillate stocks rose slightly by 134,000 barrels to 27.5
million barrels on the East Coast after they hit their lowest
since April 2013. Parts of the country have been hit by a
particularly harsh winter since the start of the year, during
which demand for fuels that can be used for heating rises.
"The distillates draw didn't match expectations. That
implies that imports may be coming from Europe - a couple of
cargoes are booked," said Bob Yawger, director of commodities
futures at Mizuho Securities in New York.
"Last year, we didn't even bottom out on distillates until
April 5. If we extrapolate from that information from last year
to this year, that implies we won't even be at the bottom of the
barrel for another six weeks," Yawger said.