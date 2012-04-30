NEW YORK, April 30 Gross natural gas production
in February in the lower 48 U.S. states fell 0.6 percent from a
record high in January, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Monday.
While decade-low gas prices have slowed dry gas drilling, it
was only the second monthly gross gas output drop in the last 12
months.
Lower 48 "wet" gas output in February totaled 72.32 billion
cubic feet per day, down 0.42 bcf per day from downwardly
revised January output of 72.74 bcf daily, the EIA said in its
Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.
The EIA's previous estimate for January was 72.85 bcf per
day.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)