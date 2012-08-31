* June production at 72.37 bcfd, down 0.18 bcfd from May

* Gross gas output still running 4.3 percent above year-ago

* Offshore Gulf production saw biggest loss, off 6.8 percent (New throughout, adds details, background, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Gross natural gas production in June in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped 0.2 percent from upwardly revised May output, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Lower 48 "wet" gas output in June totaled 72.37 billion cubic feet per day, down from revised May output of 72.55 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

Lower 48 refers to gas production in the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

The EIA's previous estimate for May was 72.39 bcf per day.

Gross gas production is still running nearly 3 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico production saw the biggest monthly decline, dropping about 6.8 percent from May partly due to shut ins from Tropical Storm Debby.

Louisiana saw the largest increase, gaining 0.25 bcf per day, or 3 percent, from the previous month as new wells came on line and output resumed from some shut in wells.

"Other States" production continued to increase, up 0.12 bcfd or 0.5 percent, mostly due to new wells being brought online in several shale plays.

Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were up 3.4 cents just before the EIA report was released at 12 noon eastern time (1600 GMT), remained about 3 cents higher at 12:30 p.m.

For complete report: link.reuters.com/dyb84m

OUTPUT REMAINS STUBBORNLY HIGH

Gross gas output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, then declined slightly in three of the next five monthly reports.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. While the gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 14 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little evidence so far that record gas output is slowing.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Traders have been waiting for signs that still relatively low gas prices might finally force producers to slow output. Production is still flowing at near an all-time peak, primarily due to shale drilling.

Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year.

Gross withdrawals, according to EIA, are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)