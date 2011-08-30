* Lower 48 natgas output gains for fourth straight month

* Gas output 5.7 bcfd, or 9.0 pct, above year earlier (Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, Aug 30 Gross natural gas production in June in the lower 48 U.S. states rose 0.1 percent from upwardly revised May output, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

With the latest revision, it was the fourth straight monthly gain in gross gas production after well freeze offs in January and February drove output lower.

Lower 48 "wet" gas output in June totaled 69.47 billion cubic feet per day, versus May's revised production of 69.39 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA's previous estimate for May was 69.22 bcf per day.

Lower 48 gross gas production was up a whopping 5.7 bcf per day, or 9 percent, from the same month a year earlier.

Despite output declines in Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico, "Other States" production was up 2.5 percent, or 0.47 bcf per day, as new wells came online in North Dakota and the Marcellus shale play.

Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico output has lost ground for six straight months due to maintenance, construction and repairs, EIA said.

Traders said the moratorium on offshore Gulf drilling has also contributed to the 0.8 bcf per day, or 13.3 percent, drop during that period.

For the United States including Alaska, daily gross gas production in June fell 0.4 percent to 77.75 bcf versus an upwardly revised 78.08 bcf daily in May.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell slightly last week for the first time in four weeks, but the count at 898 remains well above the 800 level some say is needed to cut output and tighten supplies. [ID:nN1E77P17C]

Low gas prices have prompted some firms to shift spending from gas to more profitable oil or gas liquids projects, but recent data shows production continues to be robust.

The EIA expects marketed gas production this year to rise 6 percent from 2010 to a record-high 65.51 bcf per day, eclipsing the previous benchmark high of 62.05 bcf daily set in 1973.

Gross withdrawals are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)