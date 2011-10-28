* Louisiana and "Other States" show largest monthly gains

* Aug output at 4.3 bcfd, or 6.6 pct, above year earlier

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Gross natural gas production in August in the lower 48 U.S. states rose 0.1 percent from upwardly revised July output, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

It was the fifth straight month that gross gas production has held above 69 bcf per day.

Lower 48 "wet" gas output in August totaled 69.66 billion cubic feet per day, up slightly from July's revised production of 69.58 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA's previous estimate for July was 69.48 bcf per day.

Lower 48 gross gas production is running at 4.3 bcf per day, or 6.6 percent, above the same year-ago month.

For complete report: link.reuters.com/dyb84m

Production in Louisiana and "Other States" again showed the largest output gains, rising 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The increases were attributed to new wells brought on line in the Haynesville and Marcellus shale plays.

Record high gas production this year, primarily from rising shale output, has been the main factor pressuring prices since front month futures peaked near $5 per mmBtu in early June. Prices on Friday were trading in the $3.90 area.

Output in the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico rose for the first time since December 2010 as production rose after extended pipeline maintenance and repairs, EIA said.

Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico output had lost ground for seven straight months. Traders said the moratorium on offshore Gulf drilling also contributed to the 1.1 bcf per day, or 18.9 percent, drop during that period.

For the United States including Alaska, daily gross gas production in August rose 1.1 percent to 76.45 bcf versus an upwardly revised 75.61 bcf daily in July.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas-directed rig count slipped slightly last week to 927, but it remains well above 800, a level some analysts say is needed to cut output and tighten supplies.

Low gas prices have prompted some firms to shift spending from gas to more profitable oil or gas liquids projects, but recent data shows production continues to be robust.

The EIA expects marketed gas output this year to climb by more than 4 bcf per day, or 6.7 percent, to a record high 65.99 bcf daily, eclipsing the previous high of 62.05 bcf from 1973.

Gross withdrawals are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)