Aug 27 U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected
last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks
decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1.3 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 508,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 124,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell by 960,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.1-million barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 443,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 84,000
barrels per day.
