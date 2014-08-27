(Adds details from report, analysts comments)

By Anna Louie Sussman

Aug 27 U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries maintained high rates, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 22, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 1.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 508,000 barrels, while imports inched up 84,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refiners maintained high utilization rates, adding another 124,000 bpd to crude runs, or 0.1 percentage point to use 93.5 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.

"The margins must be there because we're processing the hell out of crude oil right now," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

"I guess refiners are making hay."

Gasoline stocks fell 960,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1-million barrel drop.

"The total report is neutral. I'm not going to buy or sell on this report," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 443,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

The four-week average for distillate demand rose by 5.2 percent year-over-year to 3.9 million bpd.

"The rise in distillates is also bearish as the focus of the complex shifts to heating fuels, although the rise in distillate demand offsets the bearishness of the build to a degree," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Robert Gibbons and Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)