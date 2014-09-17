(Adds more details from report, analyst quote, impact on
futures)
Sept 17 U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last
week as imports jumped and refineries cut output, while gasoline
stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 3.7 million barrels in
the week to Sept. 12, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.6 million barrels.
The crude stock rise coincided with a 493,000-barrel-per-day
increase in oil imports to 7.7 million bpd. The
four-week import average is now the highest since November,
according to the EIA data.
"The rise in crude oil imports seemed to foster the
inventory gain, which came despite the persistently high
refinery utilization rate at 93 percent," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Refinery utilization fell 0.9 percentage point but was still
high at 93 percent of total capacity. East coast refinery
throughput jumped 136,000 bpd last week to 1.18 million bpd, EIA
data showed - the equivalent of a 10.2-percentage-point increase
to 91.2 percent. It was outweighed by falls in rates across the
rest of the country.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations for a 257,000-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 279,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
486,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell 357,000 barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude oil prices extended losses after the
report and were down 91 cents $93.97 by 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).
Brent crude turned negative, down 40 cents at $98.65.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Catherine Ngai, Robert
Gibbons and Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)