Nov 5 U.S. crude stocks rose but less than forecast last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories edged up 460,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 31, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell 426,000 barrels per day.

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 551,000 barrels, EIA said.

"It's certainly bullish for WTI, showing Cushing inventories down again. We could see a narrowing of the spread between WTI and Brent," said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.

The spread between the front-month contracts of WTI and Brent CL-LCO1=R were at about $5 a barrel at around 1555 GMT. U.S. crude futures traded up more than $2 at above $79 a barrel while Brent gained over $1 to above $84.

Refinery crude runs rose 356,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.8 percentage points to 88.4 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 380,000-barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 724,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

"Distillate fuels in particular are tight, and refiners have been slow to ramp production back up," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in New York.

That, and the declines in refined product categories and the smallish crude oil build, could limit the headwinds in oil for now, Kilduff said.

"With the recent steep sell-off as a backdrop, prices are ripe for a rebound on this report," he added. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)