U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose in the last week, as
gasoline and distillate inventories surged, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
2.2-million-barrel draw.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.02 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 8.2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5
million-barrel build.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 5.6 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 920,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 365,000
barrels per day.