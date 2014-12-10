(Adds details, refinery activity, analyst comment) U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week, while high refinery activity caused a surge in gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.2-million-barrel draw.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 2 percentage points to the highest level since August 2005, raising oil product stocks.

Gasoline inventories rose by 8.2 million barrels, more than triple the 2.6-million-barrel build forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 920,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.02 million barrels, EIA said. U.S. crude imports rose last week by 365,000 barrels per day.

"It's very, very bearish. We've got crude inventories up only 1.5 million but total stocks are up 7.4 million," said James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas. "There's going to be a whole lot of downward pressure on crude from here."

U.S. and Brent crude oil prices, already under pressure from ample supply and waning demand, extended losses after the report. U.S. crude oil was down $2.45 at $61.37 at 10:50 a.m. EST (15:50 GMT) and Brent crude was down $2.40 at $64.44.

Gasoline futures lost more than 4 percent after the report to $1.6537 per gallon. (Editing by David Gregorio)