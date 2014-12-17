(Adds detail on distillate, analyst comment, futures prices)
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. crude stocks fell less
than expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and
distillate inventories declined, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 847,000 barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.4-
million-barrel draw.
While the crude oil inventory drop was less than consensus
expectations, the EIA's report contrasted sharply with the
1.9-million-barrel rise reported on Tuesday by industry group
American Petroleum Institute.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.92 million barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 564,000
barrels per day, the EIA data showed.
Refinery crude runs fell by 326,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 1.9 percentage points.
U.S. and Brent crude futures initially
extended losses before rallying back to turn positive, receiving
a lift from strong U.S. heating oil futures.
U.S. front-month January crude was up 30 cents, or
0.54 percent, at $55.23 a barrel at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT).
U.S. January heating oil, the benchmark distillate
contract, was up 3 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $1.99 a gallon.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 207,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
340,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
The drop in U.S. distillate stocks resulted from a sharp
drawdown in inventories in the East Coast, where they fell 1.35
million barrels.
The East Coast PADD 1 (Petroleum Administration for Defense
District) region, contains the New York Harbor, delivery point
for the heating oil contract traded on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX).
Gasoline stocks rose by 5.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.8-million-barrel increase.
"The report is bearish with the large builds in gasoline and
Cushing oil inventories," said John Kilduff, partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
"The decline in overall crude oil inventories was smallish,
as was the decline in the distillate category, which remains the
only supportive feature of the complex."
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)