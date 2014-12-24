NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly surged last week as imports jumped and refineries maintained output, while gasoline and distillate inventories also rose sharply, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.3 million barrels. U.S. crude imports rose last week by 1.174 million barrels per day.

U.S. crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel after the data.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 973,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs inched up by 40,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates remained unchanged.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 900,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)