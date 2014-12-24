(New throughout, adds details, comments)
Dec 24 U.S. crude stocks surged unexpectedly
last week to their highest level on record for December, as
imports jumped and refineries maintained output, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels
in the last week, according to Energy Information Administration
data, surprising analysts who had expected a decrease of 2.3
million barrels. U.S. crude imports rose last week
by 1.174 million barrels per day.
The surprising build added to concerns about a growing
global glut of crude, since it came at a time of year when
inventories normally decline due to a pick-up in winter fuel
demand and efforts to reduce annual tax bills by dumping stocks.
"It's a very bearish report and plays into the mantra of
supply glut and it will be interesting to see if the price can
test the lows in the $53 area as the year comes to a close,"
said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
After data, U.S. crude oil futures extended losses
slightly, down more than $2 a barrel to just above $55 a barrel
in extremely thin pre-holiday volume.
At 387 million barrels, nationwide crude oil stocks were the
highest for this time of year in records going back to 1982. The
surplus compared to last year has grown for several weeks, and
stocks are now some 5 percent higher than in 2012 and 2013.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 973,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs inched up by 40,000 barrels
per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
remained unchanged.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a
900,000 barrels drop, the data showed. Stocks are rising quickly
in the Gulf Coast PADD 3 region, building by 1.6 million barrels
to 44.3 million last week, their highest for this time of year
since 2010, data showed.
Gasoline stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
600,000 barrels gain.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)