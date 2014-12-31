(Adds comment, updates throughout)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries hiked output, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday, but inventories at the oil
hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, grew, keeping prices depressed.
Crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 67,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose
by 1.995 million barrels, EIA said.
"Fundamentally, the market remains weak with the near 2
million barrel build in Cushing that kind of offsets the total
drop of almost as much in crude stocks," said Gene McGillian,
senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"There is a lot of crude around. I think we're in for more of
the same, maybe not today, but in the year ahead, where we'll
still be looking for a bottom, likely below $50 on WTI."
Refinery crude runs rose by 36,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.9 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 3.0 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
gain of 2.1 million barrels.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.9 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.5 million barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.231
million barrels per day.
"It really was a bearish report," said Phil Flynn at Price
Futures Group. "It looks like the drawdown in inventories was
really on the West Coast. But it's the builds in the Midwest and
Oklahoma, where the heart of the supply is, that really counts."
U.S. crude traded down $1.30 to $52.82 after the
report, while Brent crude traded down $1.24 a barrel at
$56.62.
