U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output,
while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose
far more than expected, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 880,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.305 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 43,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.5 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 8.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4
million barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 11.2 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.9 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 205,000
barrels per day.