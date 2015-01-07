(Adds data showing weekly increase in stockpiles are the
largest on record)
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. gasoline and distillate
fuel stocks soared by the most ever last week, rising more than
19 million barrels as a global crude oil surplus begins to
translate into swelling fuel inventories, data showed on
Wednesday.
An unexpected and relatively small slide in crude stockpiles
in the week to Jan. 2 was overshadowed by the enormous increase
in motor fuel stocks, weighing on global oil prices and
adding pressure to U.S. refinery profit margins. U.S. gasoline
and diesel futures both fell more than 2 percent.
"The drawdown in crude oil inventories is really
inconsequential given the large amount of overall inventories,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 11.2 million barrels, the largest weekly
increase of distillate stocks since August 1982, when the Energy
Information Administration began tracking stockpiles. Analysts
had expected a 1.9 million-barrel increase.
Gasoline stocks rose 8.1 million barrels,
compared with forecasts for a 3.4 million-barrel gain. When
combined, the weekly rise of gasoline and distillates marks the
largest since January 1990, when the EIA began tracking gasoline
stockpiles. Inventories have risen by some 55 million barrels
over the past six weeks, by far the biggest build on record.
Crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels
compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 880,000
barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 1.3 million barrels.
A spell of warmer late-December weather in parts of the
Northeast may have tempered some demand for distillates, taking
some pressure off a relatively tight market. Padd 1 distillate
stocks DST-STK-1-EIA rose 2.9 million barrels, the biggest
one-week build since August 2010, data showed.
Refinery crude runs rose 43,000 barrels per day
(bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell 0.5 percentage point to 93.9 of total capacity.
U.S. crude imports fell 205,000 bpd.
Crude oil imports to the Gulf Coast region fell to 2.6
million bpd, the lowest level since February 1992, according to
EIA data.
After the data, Brent crude fell as low as $50.44 a
barrel but later rebounded to around $51, flat on the day and
off an early morning low of under $50. U.S. crude was up
84 cents at $48.77 by 12:24 p.m. EST (1724 GMT), helped in part
by supportive U.S. jobs data that also lifted equities markets.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)