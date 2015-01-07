(Adds data showing weekly increase in stockpiles are the largest on record)

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stocks soared by the most ever last week, rising more than 19 million barrels as a global crude oil surplus begins to translate into swelling fuel inventories, data showed on Wednesday.

An unexpected and relatively small slide in crude stockpiles in the week to Jan. 2 was overshadowed by the enormous increase in motor fuel stocks, weighing on global oil prices and adding pressure to U.S. refinery profit margins. U.S. gasoline and diesel futures both fell more than 2 percent.

"The drawdown in crude oil inventories is really inconsequential given the large amount of overall inventories," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 11.2 million barrels, the largest weekly increase of distillate stocks since August 1982, when the Energy Information Administration began tracking stockpiles. Analysts had expected a 1.9 million-barrel increase.

Gasoline stocks rose 8.1 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 3.4 million-barrel gain. When combined, the weekly rise of gasoline and distillates marks the largest since January 1990, when the EIA began tracking gasoline stockpiles. Inventories have risen by some 55 million barrels over the past six weeks, by far the biggest build on record.

Crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 880,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 1.3 million barrels.

A spell of warmer late-December weather in parts of the Northeast may have tempered some demand for distillates, taking some pressure off a relatively tight market. Padd 1 distillate stocks DST-STK-1-EIA rose 2.9 million barrels, the biggest one-week build since August 2010, data showed.

Refinery crude runs rose 43,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 0.5 percentage point to 93.9 of total capacity.

U.S. crude imports fell 205,000 bpd.

Crude oil imports to the Gulf Coast region fell to 2.6 million bpd, the lowest level since February 1992, according to EIA data.

After the data, Brent crude fell as low as $50.44 a barrel but later rebounded to around $51, flat on the day and off an early morning low of under $50. U.S. crude was up 84 cents at $48.77 by 12:24 p.m. EST (1724 GMT), helped in part by supportive U.S. jobs data that also lifted equities markets. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)